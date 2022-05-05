‘Moon Knight’ Star Hints That He’s Not Done With the MCU Quite Yet

This article contains spoilers for the Moon Knight finale throughout

Oscar Isaac gobbled up a ton of praise for his barnstorming performance as Marc Spector/Steven Grant in Moon Knight. However, he didn’t fully eclipse the excellent supporting cast, which included Ethan Hawke’s scarily committed Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy’s newest MCU hero Layla El-Faouly, and everyone’s favorite homicidal ancient Egyptian bird god, Khonshu.

Khonshu was voiced by character actor F. Murray Abraham, who gave him a commanding and pompous tone befitting of a god frustrated by the fleshy meatbags he needs to achieve his aims. Despite him agreeing to release Marc and Steven from their servitude the mid-credits scene confirmed that third personality Jake Lockley is still his avatar, with Khonshu now sporting a very dapper suit.

Now, in a new interview with Marvel.com, Abraham was quizzed about where he wanted to take Khonshu next, responding:

“Oh, Khonshu’s a treat. He’s fun. That’s really one of the things that people forget about, in the work we do, is we talk about how hard this is and what we have to accomplish, but it’s also fun. That’s what people seem to forget. And that’s another thing about Khonshu— he’s really fun. He’s dangerous. Also, it’s touching sometimes because he’s really willing to sacrifice himself. That’s something that you and I didn’t talk about, but the fact is that that’s very unselfish of him. He really cares.”

Khonshu being sincerely devoted to his mission to punish evildoers is perhaps his one redeeming feature. Abrahams agrees:

“I feel that that’s one of the sources of his power, that he is willing to demand of everyone else the same thing that he’s demanding of himself. And that’s sacrifice. And I love that about him. It’s honorable. I don’t want to make it more than it is, but I’m telling you I feel that strongly about him. I happen to like the character very much.”

And as for whether we’ll ever see Marc and Steven react to finding out Khonshu found a loophole and they’re still serving him?

“Well, that’s part of the mystery. That’s part of the excitement and the secret, isn’t it? It’s a mystery. I’m not going to tell you anything at all. I’m not about to.”

The MCU has steadily been introducing gods (and god-like beings) for a few years now, but we may soon see a clear-out when Thor: Love and Thunder lands in January. That’ll see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, whose hobby is what you’d expect given his name.

Let’s hope that the grumpy old bird Khonshu stays far, far away from him, as we can’t imagine any future MCU Moon Knight story without F. Murray Abraham’s dulcet tones.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus.