‘Ms. Marvel’ director says Kamala Khan will change the way we see superheroes

Ms. Marvel may not have had the highest viewing figures compared to other Disney Plus shows, but pretty much everyone who’s seen it thinks it’s great.

Critics have overwhelmingly praised it (it’s sitting at an eye-popping 98% on the Tomatometer), audiences of South Asian origin are praising its authentic little touches, and Iman Vellani’s lead performance as Kamala Khan is considered one of the best new additions to the MCU in years.

Right now, the future is looking bright for Kamala Khan.We know she’ll go on to appear in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson next summer (smart money says Larson also cameos in the season one finale), and she’s got to be a shoo-in for any future Young Avengers team.

Now, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed Ms. Marvel episodes four and five, has laid out why Kamala Khan is so important in an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse.

“I think Kamala Khan changes the way we see superheroes. And I think the world is ready to embrace the fact that superheroes come in all shapes and forms and sizes. And that, in falling in love with the Khan family, in falling in love with Kamala Khan, you open yourself up to these experiences, to this culture, to this way of life, to this food and this music and these fabrics and sort of the richness of the texture of what it is to be an immigrant in America and to find your voice. I think she does this wonderful job of doing that.”

Signs are good that Ms. Marvel is going to stick the landing with its remaining two episodes. In most shows, the sudden introduction of time travel would raise an eyebrow, though we’re confident the creative team knows what they’re doing.

We’re hoping a second season is quickly confirmed, too, as seeing this new superhero mastering her powers and these supporting characters continue to develop is going to be a fun ride, and watching her meet her superhero idols as she explores the wider MCU will be heartwarming.

Ms. Marvel releases Wednesdays on Disney Plus.