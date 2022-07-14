‘Ms. Marvel’ fan theory may have figured out that confusing finale cameo

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel season finale.

Ms. Marvel wrapped up its season finale on a whopper of a cliffhanger, which delivered the cameo we were all waiting for in an unexpected way. Yes, as many had predicted, Brie Larson showed up as Captain Marvel, except we didn’t get to see the first meeting between Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan that we were anticipating. Instead, the two heroines swapped places, with Carol randomly finding herself in Kamala’s room.

Many fans were left confused by what happened, with some misconstruing the scene as Kamala being mystically transformed into Carol’s form. But EP Bisha K. Ali has since clarified that, no, the pair have switched places, not bodies. But how did this interspatial switcheroo occur? All we see on screen is Kamala’s bangle glowing before, poof, she’s disappeared.

One fan theory offers an intriguing explanation for the event that, who knows, may just be right on the money. As pitched by Redditor u/Canvaverbalist, the idea goes that Carol was looking into Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings when she “touched something she shouldn’t have” that was “connected to Kamala’s bangle,” and this caused her to reappear in the teen’s Jersey City bedroom.

The root of this theory seems to be the covert connection established between Kamala’s bangle and the Ten Rings earlier in the season. The temple where Aisha digs up the bangle, in flashbacks to Partition era India, featured a Ten Rings symbol on the wall. No explanation was given for the east egg on screen, but it got fans thinking that the bangle and the rings have the same origin. Some even think the Ten Rings could be the other bangle, just cut up into 10 pieces.

Add in Carol’s cameo at the end of Shang-Chi, which saw her starting to look into the origins of the Rings, and it would make a lot of sense for The Marvels to further explore their connection to Kamala’s bangle. Could the Noor dimension, the home of the Clandestines, and Shang-Chi’s mother’s homeland of Ta Lo be linked somehow? The answers may await us when The Marvels enters theaters in July 2023.