‘Ms. Marvel’ merch hints at a potential cameo from an Avenger

The latest 'Ms. Marvel' merchandise details tease that Kamala Khan could be about to cross paths with an Avenger.

The latest leaked Ms. Marvel merchandise details might’ve spoiled a surprise cameo from one of the Avengers. Following Moon Knight, this June will see another exciting new superhero make their MCU debut, in the form of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. The franchise’s first ever Muslim lead, the teenage crimefighter will be introduced to the world in her own self-titled streaming series.

Not just that, but the show may just feature her rubbing shoulders with one of the most powerful people in the MCU. According to Twitter user @_Scrooge_0522, a list of upcoming POP! Funko figures based on Ms. Marvel has made its way online.

And, among various variants of Kamala herself, the list includes a mention of Captain Marvel… which may just tell us to expect Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers to drop by for a cameo.

While we should maybe take this with a pinch of salt, some kind of role for Captain Danvers in the series has long been anticipated — for a couple of reasons. For starters, Kamala is famous for being Carol’s number one fan, with the promos for the upcoming Disney Plus series even depicting her in Captain Marvel cosplay. What’s more, Vellani is set to reappear in 2023’s The Marvels, opposite Larson and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, also known as Photon.

Given the epic team-up that’s to come, it would make a lot of sense if Larson showed up somewhere — most likely in the season finale — to set up the duo working together in Captain Marvel 2. Exactly why she’ll need to enlist Kamala and Monica’s aid, though, we still don’t know, as plot info on The Marvels remains a tightly guarded secret. Maybe Ms. Marvel will establish the threat that will play out in the film?

Ms. Marvel begins its six-part run when it premieres on Disney Plus this June 8.