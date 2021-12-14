‘Ms. Marvel’ star teases next year’s Disney Plus MCU series

The great thing about being invited into the Marvel Cinematic Universe family is that you instantly get welcomed into the fold, and find yourself attending events that you wouldn’t have dreamed possible in the very recent past.

A case in point is Yasmeen Fletcher, who only has a handful of film and television credits under her belt, but found herself at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere last night due to her involvement with Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel. Fletcher plays Nakia Bahadir in the Disney Plus exclusive, and she revealed to Variety on the red carpet what fans should expect.

“I’m just hoping that it represents everybody as well as we want it to, and everybody feels touched by the story as much as we are, and everybody cares about it as much as we do. Cause it’s a really great story,”

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Confirms Major Change To Kamala Khan's Powers 1 of 2

Ms. Marvel has been a long time coming, and it was initially scheduled to be part of the streaming service’s 2021 lineup, but it now appears to have been overtaken by both Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk in the pecking order, after it was reportedly pushed all the way back to the summer of 2022.

However, we know that lead Iman Vellani has a major part to play in the MCU moving forward, when she’s already wrapped her next outing opposite Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris as one-third of the titular trio in The Marvels, so her career is only set to embiggen from here on out.