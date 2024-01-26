‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 release window, plot, and more

Netflix recently broke the news that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season.

The series was a huge success, as the announcement came barely two weeks after the first season premiered on Dec. 7th. The coming-of-age teen drama warmly covers love and hope. Also, the cast of relatively unknown youngsters makes the show more appealing and relatable. However, after a bizarre cliffhanger at the end of the first season, what exactly can we expect from season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys?

Season 1‘s reception

Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys lasted just 10 episodes, but that was more than enough for an introduction. The series immediately shot up in popularity, both on Netflix, and across social media. Within days of its premiere, My Life With the Walter Boys claimed the top spot on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV List, with over 20 million views. Furthermore, it reached the Top 10 in 88 countries across the world. This alone was proof that a second season was surely going to be greenlit.

Season 2’s release window

There is currently no release date for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys, and fans needn’t hold their breath for a quick turnaround. However, if season 1 is anything to go by, then we can set our sights on a December 2024 release. One year is enough for both filming and production to end (right, Netflix?)

To ease the torture of having to wait a whole year without Jackie and the wholesome Walter family, Netflix released the cutest video showing the cast’s reaction to the news of the renewal. The video shows the main cast of the show, Ashby Gentry (Alex Walter), Noah LaLonde (Cole Walter), and Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie Howard) during a photoshoot. Their session is interrupted by a call from showrunner Melanie Halsall, who breaks the good news to them.

What to expect from Season 2?

The rest of this article will reveal spoilers for season 1 of My Life With The Walter Boys.

It’s not too hard to guess that season 1’s messy love triangle might be front and center in the upcoming season of My Life With the Walter Boys. The show’s creators most likely also play up the “Team Alex or Team Cole” drama in the marketing for season 2, so you can expect those tensions to reach a boiling point. At the moment, there have also been whispers that some members of the main cast are developing an extra close relationship off-screen. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how that goes.

However, what everyone is waiting for is how the show’s creators hope to resolve the season 1 cliffhanger. The season ended with Jackie fleeing back to New York after leaving an “I’m sorry” note for the Walter brothers. The worst exit of all time? Perhaps! Alex had just confessed his love to her before leaving for rodeo training camp, and she’d just shared a kiss with Cole. So there’s quite a lot of terrain to cover on 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys.

The melodrama will surely be intensified, and perhaps Jackie will be forced to finally pick a side after her self-imposed exile.