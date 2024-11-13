‘My truth is my truth’: What happened to Chrisean Rock and Tesehki’s son?

Warning: This article contains allegations of child abuse.

Popular reality star and notorious personality Chrisean Rock has always been known to stir up controversy, but even fans weren’t prepared for the latest wave of shocking accusations she recently unleashed.

Freshly released from jail in Oklahoma on charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, Chrisean was quickly back in the limelight, stirring the pot on Baddies Midwest. Just a month ago, she’d made headlines of a different sort, celebrating the first birthday of her son, and leading fans to believe she might finally be ready to step back from the infamous drama she’s become known for. But a new episode of Baddies Midwest tells a different story altogether. In an intense altercation, Chrisean directed some serious accusations at her co-star and sister, Latifa “Tesehki” Malone about her son… accusations so intense they’ve left fans reeling.

The season premiere showdown: Explosive allegations and broken family ties.

Things get intense at Chrisean and Tesehki's meet up 🤯!!! #BaddiesMidwest pic.twitter.com/17Gd4HYOh6 — Baddies + More! (@BaddiesReality) October 28, 2024

The tension on the premiere episode of Baddies Midwest was palpable as Chrisean Rock and Tesehki Malone found themselves embroiled in a heated argument that quickly escalated. The scene started with Chrisean walking into the main area with her child, where she started recounting her side of events that took place a while ago, far back as 2007. As the two traded words, the conversation quickly turned dark, with Chrisean accusing Tesehki of pushing her into compromising, inappropriate situations when they were younger. “I remember when I was 7, you made me eat your p—-,” she said with everyone in that room shocked, audience alike.

Tesehki, visibly shocked, stood her ground, offering an apology but vehemently denying any intentional wrongdoing. She expressed remorse, saying, “What you said about me is not cool,” but the words seemed to fall flat for Chrisean. Determined to make her point, Chrisean doubled down, asserting her memories were clear, and insisting, “my truth is my truth.” While the confrontation was momentarily quelled, fans quickly picked up on something more troubling in their heated exchange, a reference to an incident involving Tesehki’s young son.

Alhough Chrisean stopped short of elaborating, her comments left viewers speculating wildly, many wondering if Tesehki’s son had suffered some form of mistreatment. This cryptic mention quickly turned into a storm on social media, with fans dissecting every word, and speculating about what Chrisean might be implying. The brief discussion alluding to Tesehki’s son only intensified the animosity between the two, hinting at a family history laced with deeply painful events.

Are the allegations true?

While Chrisean never directly explained what happened to Tesehki’s son, fans haven’t shaken off this feeling of dread at the thought that the boy might have suffered some form of abuse early in his life. This cryptic remark has only heightened the suspense, leaving viewers unsure if Chrisean was genuinely concerned for her nephew, or merely escalating her feud with Tesehki for dramatic effect.

Tesehki, however, was quick to respond. She shared a clip from an older livestream, in which Chrisean had once publicly stated she had not experienced any childhood trauma. By posting this, Tesehki seemed to be making a public attempt to discredit Chrisean’s recent claims, framing them as a means to simply stir drama, rather than reveal any real truth. Tesehki, in response to her sister’s allegations, has also threatened legal action against her sister based on defamation.

As if the drama wasn’t already intense, a trailer for the next few episodes hints that this family feud is far from over. Tesehki is shown accusing Chrisean of “defamation of character,” and even calling for her to “go to jail.” The preview suggests more confrontations and a deeper dive into the strained relationship between the two sisters, leaving fans on edge and desperate for answers.

