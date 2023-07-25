Who is Chrisean Rock and what is she famous for?

Is she a musician, and who is she dating?

Chrisean Rock, whose legal name is Chrisean Malone, is famous on social media for being a hip-hop artist, and for her volatile relationship with her rapper boyfriend, Blueface.

Rock has been a YouTube vlogger for several years and she has also released music on Spotify, but she has not yet released a full album.

Rock seems to have paid partnerships with various brands that she posts about on social media, but most of her fame is due to dating Blueface, who has a full album out and is also known for winning a boxing match against another TikToker.

Chrisean Rock met Blueface when the latter started a reality show on OnlyFans to find love. Based on reality TV dating series like Flavor of Love, Blueface’s show Blue Girls Club was a dating competition on which women competed for his affection. Rock won the competition.

On the show, Rock got into a fight with Blueface’s ex girlfriend, and Rock’s front tooth got knocked out.

What followed were fights between Rock and Blueface, including an incident in which Rock was arrested for trespassing. Rock allegedly wrote “I love Blue” in blood on his wall when she tresspassed.

But wait — there’s more!

Blueface claimed that Rock stole his car and was arrested for drug possession in Oklahoma, though she has pleaded not guilty.

Some observers have notes that Rock’s on-again, off-again boyfriend is potentially dangerous to her because of his aggressive words.

Blueface’s tweets show his lack of respect, an example of something fans are concerned about: “[Expletive] stole my car an thought she was gone drive to Baltimore 25 hrs away… A thief is the worst thing you can be as a female. I’d have more respect for a prostitute…”

One fight included Rock’s absentee father punching Blueface, after which Blueface knocked him out. That’s not the only fight involving parents, however.

Just several days after getting a tattoo of Blueface’s face on her neck, Rock fought the rapper’s mother.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, posted on social media with a swollen face after the fight: “All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on.”

With both Rock and Blueface sharing their relationship issues freely all over social media, fans became very invested in the drama.

The romance seemed to be calmer in January of 2023, and the two rappers made music together and even released a music video in which they seem to be getting married. Soon after, Rock shared that she was pregnant.

However, after Rock shared her pregnancy news, Blueface publicly stated that he was not the father and demanded a paternity test.

Because of such strong fan interest in the duo, their reality tv show Crazy In Love was picked up by Zeus Network and premiered in January.

As it stands now, fans don’t know the status of Rock and Blueface’s relationship because they are constantly blocking and unblocking each other on social media.