Mysterious Marvel production company could be an America Chavez series

It was recently revealed that Marvel Studios had registered another two mysterious production companies, both of which were established to house a Disney Plus series set in the superhero universe.

Extremely Dangerous Productions and Prodigal Pie Productions don’t seem to offer any hints as to what they might be on the surface, but let’s not forget that the forming of Oakhaven Productions led a cabal of online detectives down a rabbit hole that eventually culminated in the official announcement of Agatha: House of Harkness.

A new theory hailing from The Cosmic Circus has posited that Prodigal Pie could be a code name for a solo show starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debutant America Chavez, and it’s far from the craziest thing we’ve ever heard, even if it requires a hefty leap of logic.

'Doctor Strange 2' merch reveals new look at America Chavez's costume

In short, New York City resident and superhero America Chavez has a well-known affinity for pizza, which has factored into both a comic book storyline alongside fellow NYC local and Disney Plus favorite Kate Bishop (who even has a pizza dog), and a quest in the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes video game. Another word for pizza? Pie, obviously.

In addition, the word “Prodigal” may or may not refer to her return from the untapped vastness of the multiverse to her hometown in the Big Apple, safe and secure in the Sacred Timeline.

Is it a stretch? Very much so, but every streaming project pre-Moon Knight was headlined by a character first introduced on the big screen that didn’t come close to sniffing a genuine leading role, so it certainly can’t be ruled out just yet, either.