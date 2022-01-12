‘National Treasure’ TV show could be eying an Oscar-winning villain

Diane Kruger recently admitted that she didn’t think a third National Treasure movie would ever happen, and while that’s disappointing news for fans to hear, we can at least bank on the Disney Plus series making it to our screens.

Lisette Alexis was cast as lead Jessica Morales last year, with Mira Nair directing the pilot episode from a script by franchise scribes Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. Production is tentatively penciled in to begin within the next couple of months, and a new report offers that the spinoff is eying an Academy Award-winning villain.

As per The Illuminerdi, Catherine Zeta-Jones has been made an offer to play the villain of the piece, which previous casting information revealed to be a ruthless and corrupt cryptocurrency billionaire, who seeks the mysterious lost treasure that protagonist Jessica was tasked to find after being handed a key by a dying FBI agent.

Zeta-Jones has only appeared in one feature film since 2013, but she’s been a much more regular presence on the small screen after lending her talents to Feud: Bette and Joan, Cocaine Godmother, Queen America, Prodigal Son, and Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family adaptation Wednesday since 2017 alone.

The news hasn’t been confirmed by the Mouse House as of yet, but the Oscar winner would make a great big bad for the all-new National Treasure.