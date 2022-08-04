The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word.

In a recent chat with RadioTimes, Gaiman touched on the experience of bringing his acclaimed comic series to life on the small screens. Addressing the first 10-episode run, in particular, the novelist said that audiences should turn off the autoplay feature on the streaming platforms settings, before realizing that he may have let slip too much.

“Go into your settings and turn off ‘autoplay next episode.’ The default setting is waiting for you there,” He paused then, adding, “Don’t do that! Who would say that? What a foolish thing to say! I wouldn’t say that!”

Thankfully, the show’s producer Allan Heinberg was there to help him out, saying that you can indeed binge the entirety of season one and then go back and turn off autoplay for your next watch-through.

“I think what’s lovely is that you do have these gorgeous Dave McKean end credits, which reflect and feel like the story, which reflect the color schemes of the story. You’ll find little plot points hiding for you in the Dave McKean end credits, which are amazing,” Heinberg said.

Dave McKean is the cover artist for the comics, so his inclusion in the creative process will establish a lifeline to the source material beyond Neil Gaiman himself.

All 10 episodes of The Sandman will become available for streaming tomorrow.