‘Neither do I yet’: The fate of a Netflix favorite teetering on the brink of cancellation for the past 6 months is a mystery even to its makers

Shawn Levy might be one of Netflix’s go-to golden geese, but even one of the streamer’s most trusted and prolific creators apparently isn’t privvy to the confusing carousel that is Netflix’s cancellation decisions. For six months now, Shadow and Bone fans have been desperate to know if the popular fantasy series would survive past its second season, which dropped back in March, despite not quite cracking the same kind of huge numbers as its first run and suffering from a poor completion rate from viewers.

And yet Netflix has been dragging its feet on whether it’s set to renew or cancel the series, or maybe even produce the touted Six of Crows spinoff as an alternative, all along. Still, perhaps we can take some grim satisfaction from the news that we’re all in the same boat on this one, as even the people behind the show are as in the dark as the rest of us. Including Levy, with the Stranger Things and The Adam Project veteran having no idea if a third season could happen at present.

While speaking with Collider to discuss his latest effort for the streamer, the sadly middling reviewed All The Light We Cannot See, Levy was quizzed on Shadow and Bone‘s future after it was said to him that the public doesn’t know what’s occurring on that front. “Neither do I yet,” Levy responded, with a polite but firm look that suggested he didn’t want to continue this line of questioning.

In recent months, Netflix has dished out surprise renewals to one show just two weeks after it premiered and another a full 15 months since it debuted, so there really is still a solid chance that Shadow and Bone could enjoy another season. But the fact that Netflix isn’t even communicating where it’s at on this front to the show’s creators is hardly a good sign. Sometimes Netflix really goes, “Fine, make me your villain.”