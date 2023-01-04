Neither Marvel nor Star Wars managed to make it into Disney Plus’s top 5 shows of 2022

2022 has come and gone, and thanks to Flix Patrol we can now see a list of shows that excelled on Disney Plus during the year. Curiously, two of the platform’s big hitters, Marvel and Star Wars, failed to claim positions at the top.

According to Flix Patrol’s data, the biggest show in 2022 on Disney Plus was The Simpsons. The classic animated series was a repeated number-one hit on the platform throughout the year, culminating in it nabbing the top spot for the full 12 months.

Similarly, the other top five shows are hit series that has been around for some time and have grown massive audiences. At number two there was Grey’s Anatomy. Following this to round out the top five were Family Guy, Bluey, and Modern Family.

Of Marvel Studios’ 2022 offerings, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law managed to perform the best, scoring the number seven spot overall. The only other Marvel show to get in the top 10 was Moon Knight in its final spot.

Star Wars had just one show make it into the 2022 top 10 and that was its latest Star Wars: Andor nabbing the ninth spot on the list.

It is worth taking into account that these rankings are crafted from watch time so shows such as Andor and She-Hulk which only have a limited number of episodes are always going to struggle against classics like The Simpsons which has more than 30 seasons.

Marvel and Star Wars both have many TV projects planned to arrive this year so it remains to be seen how the two goliath franchises can perform in the 2023 end-of-year rankings.