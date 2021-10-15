Netflix Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Most of the streaming conversation this weekend will focus on Peacock’s Halloween Kills, which is now available, but that doesn’t mean Netflix is slacking. In fact, today brings the return of two of the platform’s most popular shows, albeit ones aimed at entirely different demographics.

Those with small children will be devastated to discover that Season 4 of CoComelon has arrived, where it’ll spend the next few weeks on repeat viewing. At the other end of the genre spectrum, smash hit psychological thriller series You is back for a third run of episodes, with the sociopathic couple of Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn welcoming a baby into their twisted dynamic.

Another eight titles have additionally been welcomed to the library, though, and you can check out the full list below.

CoComelon: Season 4

Karma’s World *NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

My Name *NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forgotten Battle *NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us *NETFLIX FILM

The Trip *NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Indian romantic drama Little Things is back for a fourth season, while eight-episode Korean miniseries My Name is here to try and find a sizeable audience. Dutch military actioner The Forgotten Battle, offbeat German comedy The Four of Us and Noomi Rapace’s The Trip round out the in-house exclusives, but You is the only title guaranteed a place on the Top 10 most-watched list.