Netflix Added 2 New TV Shows Today For You To Binge This Weekend

With only a few days left to go in May, Neflix is no doubt preparing for what’s looking to be a big June, with tons of huge movies and TV shows on the way – both of the licensed and original variety. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting any fresh content over the next few days.

In fact, today brings with it two new TV series for you to binge over the weekend. First up, there’s season 3 of Somebody Feed Phil, which follows the Everybody Loves Raymond creator as he tours the world checking out all sorts of interesting cuisines. The new run will see him stop off in Seoul, London, Chicago and more, and if you’re a foodie, you’ll definitely dig this one.

But what perhaps most people will be gravitating towards this weekend is Space Force, the new Netflix comedy starring The Office‘s Steve Carell. And though reviews have been fairly mediocre so far, there’s still a considerable amount of hype for the show.

If you couldn’t already tell from the title, the series is based on the newest branch of the US Military, the titular Space Force, and looks to depict it as a plucky underdog being pushed around by the other, more important branches of the military. With an all-star cast that also includes Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, among others, it’s got some considerable talent on board. Not to mention it comes to us from creator Greg Daniels, the same guy responsible for The Office.

So yeah, despite the lukewarm reviews, Space Force definitely looks to be worth checking out and it’s now on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy, and be sure to drop us a comment down below letting us know what you plan to watch on the platform this weekend.