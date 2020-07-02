Netflix Added A Big New Original TV Show Today, And It Looks Great

With the second season of The Witcher still on hiatus after becoming one of the countless film and TV productions to be halted as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait a little longer to see what quickly became the world’s most popular show make a return to our screens.

However, viewers that are experiencing withdrawal symptoms and have a fantasy-shaped hole in their lives can rest easy with the fact that Netflix are releasing two brand new projects this month that appear to be right up their street. While we won’t see the streaming service’s female-driven spin on the King Arthur legend for another two weeks, which is when Cursed debuts, the company’s other action-packed series arrived today and possesses all the ingredients to be another breakout hit.

Warrior Nun is already drawing early comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and there’s a lot more to it than just having a female hero in the lead and a title that neatly sums up the entire premise of the show. The trailer promised a unique concept that plays out in a fun way, and there appear to be plenty of laughs balanced alongside spades of action and impressive visual effects.

A lot of efforts in the fantasy genre take themselves far too seriously, but Warrior Nun clearly doesn’t have that problem, fully leaning into and embracing how ridiculous the whole thing sounds, which stands to benefit the comic book adaptation immensely. And now that the first ten episodes have been released into the world, expect Warrior Nun to quickly rise to the top of Netflix‘s most-watched list and generate plenty of buzz in the process.