Netflix Announces Full Cast For Live-Action Resident Evil Series

The Resident Evil franchise is coming back to our screens in a big way. Not only is Sony working on a movie reboot, Netflix has two separate TV series on the way – one is animation Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, coming next month, the other is a live-action show based around the universe’s most notorious villain, Albert Wesker. As part of the streamer’s Geeked Week celebrations, Netflix has now announced the full cast for the series, simply titled Resident Evil.

Lance Reddick (Godzilla vs. Kong) is set to star as Wesker, with Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Siena Agudong (F9), Paola Nunez (Bad Boys For Life) and Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) rounding out the primary cast. Reddick is the only one whose role has been revealed, though fans should be prepared for the rest to potentially be playing new characters and not those we know from the games. In a press release, Netflix said the show will tell “a brand new story” that will build on Capcom’s legendary gaming franchise.

According to leaked plot details, the Netflix show will take place over two timelines. One will follow Wesker’s two teenage daughters, Jade and Billie, as they move to Raccoon City and discover the truth about their father’s work. The second timeline will then jump forward 10 years after the apocalypse has occurred, and see Jade and Billie attempting to survive in the world their father created. The official logline, however, teases a potential third timeline. Here’s how it reads:

“Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets.”

Supernatural EP Andrew Dabb will serve as showrunner, working with producer Mary Leah Sutton and EPs Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Films. Filming is underway now on the first season, which will consist of 8×60 minute episodes. A release date has yet to be given, but it’s likely this Resident Evil live-action series will arrive sometime after Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City hit theaters this November.