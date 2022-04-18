Netflix announces dates for Geeked Week 2022

Netflix’s Geeked Week returns this summer, running from June 6-10. It’s a virtual event filled with news, sneak peeks, trailers, cast panels, and more from Netflix’s shows and movies.

Netflix’s Twitter account made the announcement and invited fans to start their group chats now in preparation for it, adding that it would be a “hot Geeked summer.” The art on the poster might hint at what to expect from the event. There’s a Hellfire Club hat from Stranger Things 4, Dream’s helm from Sandman, an umbrella from The Umbrella Academy, and a key from Locke & Key.

mark your calendars and make your group chats because GEEKED WEEK 2022 is officially coming June 6-10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/crWwhzVvaY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

There’s a lot of content coming from Netflix in 2022 that fans are excited to learn more about. Zack Snyder’s Norse mythology-inspired series Twilight of the Gods, starring John Noble (Fringe), is one such show that fans are hoping to see. The director has already made Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves for the streaming service. Both movies have been successful, and the former won the Oscar’s Fan Favorite Award.

The Sandman series is another one of Netflix’s highly anticipated shows. Despite an impressive casting announcement, including Game of Thrones alums Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, not much is known about it. Season one will adapt “Preludes & Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House” from the graphic novel, but aside from that, the public will have to wait to hear more.

Stranger Things 4 Part 1 releases May 27, ahead of the June date, but Part 2 won’t release until July 1, meaning that there’s sure to be tons of questions in the weeks between.

Netflix has a slew of movies coming out this year as well, including Anthony Mackie’s family adventure film We Have Ghosts, John Boyega and Jamie Foxx’s We Cloned Tyrone, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio. Here’s hoping Netflix covers as many shows and movies as possible.