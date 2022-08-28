Netflix announces ‘Manifest’ season 4 teaser trailer and release date

Manifest fans, your dreams have come true as Netflix released a teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

It’s been two years since Manifest fans had their hearts broken. After a third-season cliffhanger, NBC chose not to renew the hit show for a fourth installment, but Netflix responded to the viewer outcry by picking up the series. Along with a trailer, the streaming service announced that the fourth season will drop on Nov. 4.

On Twitter, the fans did rejoice.

We will soon begin our final descent.



Manifest Season 4 Part 1 lands November 4 pic.twitter.com/UmZctvRXsv — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2022

The announcement is somewhat bittersweet, as Netflix also confirmed that the fourth season will be the final one for Manifest. At least the show will return for one more round, which is more than we can say for many of Netflix’s originals.

Viewers have learned not to get too attached to a Netflix original series. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows no matter how popular. It all comes down to dollars and cents, and Netflix is not afraid to ostracize fans by cutting the budget when a series becomes too costly. It’s made for many unhappy Netflix subscribers over the years, but the Manifest news offered a ray of sunshine.

FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS https://t.co/qIbzY4bIQq pic.twitter.com/ZHj3twgiV2 — NIJA THE ''MATERIAL GWANDMA'' CURLY NINJA (@thecurlyninija) August 28, 2022

Of course, there was a period when Manifest’s fourth season wasn’t so certain. Earlier this year, Netflix reported its biggest drop in subscriptions during the first quarter of 2022, which prompted the corporation to cut a number of movies and series in development. One of the most telling signs came from Sandman creator Neil Gaiman. Despite the overwhelming support and massive numbers for The Sandman, he recently expressed that a second season is not a foregone conclusion by any stretch. If a show as popular as The Sandman is on the fence, it doesn’t bode well for basically anything with the Netflix logo, aside from maybe Stranger Things.

Although Manifest will wrap up its lingering plot threads this year, at least fans won’t have to wonder about the show’s future any longer.