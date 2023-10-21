Netflix boss admits recruiting for its latest all-conquering blockbuster original ‘was one of the most difficult casting challenges in our history’

It would be safe to say it was knocked out of the park and then some.

It’s an obvious thing to say, but casting really can be the defining factor between a brand new IP sinking or swimming, but Netflix deserves immense credit for the phenomenal job it did in hiring the core ensemble for all-conquering smash hit One Piece.

The task was an infinitely tricky one on two levels, as well; not only did the series need to find a cast that embodied the characters to an extent that wouldn’t alienate or irritate existing fans of the anime and manga, but they had to be good enough performers and engaging enough talents to win over the uninitiated.

Photo via Netflix

Having racked up massive viewing figures, won rave reviews, and secured a rapid-fire renewal for season 2, it would be fair to say that the department knocked it clear out of the park. It wasn’t easy, though, with boss Ted Sarandos admitting at the company’s recent earning calls that it was an all-timer of a challenge.

“Iñaki Godoy, who stars in the show, it was one of the most difficult casting challenges in the history of our original programming was who’s gonna play Monkey D. Luffy.”

Godoy’s infectious enthusiasm, dedication, commitment, and sheer joy make his take on Luffy one of the standout aspects of an altogether Netflix original, and it’s already hard to imagine anybody else doing justice to the part in the same way. The process was exhaustive without a doubt, but it can’t be denied that the streaming service ultimately settled on a candidate that’s as close to perfect as it gets.