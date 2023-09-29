Netflix’s biggest new series continues justifying its rapid-fire renewal, but still can’t end an 11-week streaming winning streak

There's always next week, or the week after, or the week after that...

You’d have thought everybody with a Netflix or Peacock account would have powered their way through the entirety of Suits already, seeing as the legal drama had spent the previous 10 weeks as the number one top-ranked series on the Nielsen streaming charts.

Apparently not, though, because the unstoppable juggernaut has cemented itself as the undisputed ruler of the on-demand circuit for an 11th straight week, and if it repeats the feat one more time it’ll overtake Netflix’s Ozark as the only TV show in history to have spent 12 frames at the summit. An impressive achievement, no doubt, but One Piece has also gotten off to a remarkable start of its own.

via Netflix

Debuting in second position just behind the project that continues finding itself swamped by hypothetical rumors of a revival or continuation, Netflix’s long-awaited and widely-acclaimed manga/anime adaptation has continued justifying the company’s decision to officially renew it for a second run of episodes two weeks after its premiere.

As well as spending weeks atop Netflix’s internal Top 10, the swashbuckling adventure racked up over 1.3 billion minutes viewed in its opening seven days. Topping the charts on both its home platform’s metrics and Nielsen is an undeniably stellar feat, and yet another indicator that the Straw Hats are here to stay.

The creative team might be getting a touch carried away with talk of six seasons already, but then again, you wouldn’t completely rule it out based on how strong One Piece has proven to be right out of the gate when it comes to nothing but sheer global popularity.