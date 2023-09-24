That rumored ‘Suits’ revival might not be such a bad idea after all as Meghan Markle abandons plans to save podcast that was already axed

Having spent 10 consecutive weeks as the single most-watched show that all of streaming has to offer, it was inevitable that rumors of Suits being potentially revived or rebooted would start to gain significant traction.

For what it’s worth, creator Aaron Korsh isn’t entirely against the idea, but only if it justifies its reason to exist. Even though the writers are barely seeing a cent on the back of those billions upon billions of minutes the series has been racking up on a weekly basis, it wouldn’t be insane to think Netflix or Peacock would be tempted to dip into the coffers and throw money at an attempt to make it happen.

Image via Netflix

Regardless of whether it comes to fruition or not, one person you can probably bank on not being involved is Meghan Markle. After all, the Suits veteran has made it perfectly clear she’s got no interest in resuming her former career as an on-camera talent, even if creative opportunities are seemingly harder and harder to come by after a couple of setbacks.

Having signed a lucrative $150 million deal with Netflix, Markle and husband Prince Harry recently debuted documentary series Heart of Invictus, but beyond that there isn’t anything actively in the works for the platform beyond a couple of reputed literary adaptations. That comes after the whole Spotify debacle, where the pair was released from their contract after just one run of the Archetypes podcast.

At the time, the couple’s production company noted that the plan was to “develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” but according to The Daily Mail, those trademarks have now been abandoned entirely. It’s not exactly a tail between the legs moment, but at the very least there’s a huge and headline-grabbing opportunity if Korsh, Netflix, and Markle are willing to shock the world.