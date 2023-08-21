The creator of the resurgent series that can’t stop breaking records on streaming lays out the terms and conditions for a revival

Streaming services might funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into original shows on a regular basis, but the fact the biggest series available on the entire on-demand circuit is a legal drama that aired its final episode almost four years ago just goes to show unpredictable audiences can be, with demands for a Suits revival starting to gather steam as a result.

Having smashed the Nielsen record for being the most-watched episodic title on a weekly basis four times in a row, there’s obviously a massive appetite on behalf of both Netflix and Peacock subscribers to binge their way through all nine seasons and 134 episodes in massive numbers.

Screengrab via YouTube

And yet, the downside is that several creatives involved in the project have outlined just how little money they’re seeing on the back end through residuals, with one writer revealing their earnings have dropped by 86 percent since Suits migrated from network television to streaming. Unsurprisingly, then, creator Aaron Korsh has addresses the prospective chances of a 10th season on social media, outlining his terms and conditions.

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing… — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

Once the strikes come to an end, it isn’t outside the realms of possibility for Netflix to step in and make an offer to revive the project. After all, it’s been racking up tens of billions of minutes on a weekly basis for the last month, and given its deep pockets, you’d imagine the company has the resources to convince virtually the entire principal cast – with the obvious exception of Meghan Markle, of course – to head back into the courtroom with an enticing financial offer.

It’s all just hypothetical at this stage, but it Suits keeps notching up milestones, it definitely can’t be discounted.