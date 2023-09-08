Revival rumors inevitably destined to gather pace after streaming’s biggest series spends 7 consecutive weeks on top

If ever there was any further proof needed that Netflix was the undisputed winning combatant in the streaming wars, you needn’t look any further than the resurgence success of Suits for further evidence.

Even though the entire nine-season run of the legal drama has been available on Peacock for a while, it wasn’t until eight of those runs migrated over to the rival platform that things really took off. In fact, having shattered records several weeks in a row, it’s going to take a mighty effort to dislodge it from the top spot after Suits marked seven consecutive weeks as the number one most-watched episodic project on the Nielsen streaming ratings.

Image via USA Network

Naturally, talk of a revival has been bubbling away ever since, and creator Aaron Korsh has confirmed that he’s not entirely opposed to the idea. Of course, we’ve seen countless legacy sequels on screens both big and small live to disappoint, but if Netflix or Peacock turned up at his door – and the doors of the principal cast members other than Meghan Markle for obvious reasons – with a dumptruck full of cash, then you’d imagine they could be persuaded.

Just because we could get a Suits revival theoretically doesn’t mean we should, though, especially in the midst of dual-pronged strikes that’s seen several former staffers come forward and reveal the paltry amount of residuals they’ve been receiving for their work. Netflix is a lot happier to save shows that originated on other networks than it is to salvage its own, so maybe those 25 billion minutes accrued over the seven-week period have led to talks in the boardroom.