Netflix boss teases an entire ‘Squid Game’ universe

Netflix officially confirmed that a second season of Squid Game is on the way, which didn’t come as much of a surprise when it ranks as the platform’s most-watched TV series ever, and we’d known for a while that talks were ongoing about bringing the show back for more violent, socially-conscious adventures.

However, the most exciting thing about the announcement made by CEO Ted Sarandos came when he stated “the Squid Game universe has just begun”, which presents a number of massively tantalizing possibilities when it comes to building out the brand.

Looking directly to The Witcher and Army of the Dead for hypothetical inspiration, Netflix has shown that the company is keen to expand the biggest in-house franchises at its disposal across live-action and animation, covering both film and television. Realistically, we could be getting a slew of Squid Game offshoots and spinoffs for years to come, and there’s one very exciting option that’s now firmly on the table.

We’re just spitballing here, but the streamer could in theory mount a string of localized Squid Game shows set in any number of different countries, expanding the mythology to reveal the titular event has spread across the globe far beyond Korea. We might be getting ahead of ourselves, but there’s a blank canvas just waiting to be filled in.