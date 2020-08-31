Netflix Have Canceled Over 20 Shows After Just One Season

Netflix have been facing the wrath of their subscribers recently after canceling I Am Not Okay With This and The Society after just one season, despite originally renewing both for a second run. Fans instantly went online to criticize the streaming service for their decision and launch petitions to try and bring them back, but there’s no chance that the company will change their mind.

Having pledged to spend almost $20 billion on original content this year alone, the financial effects that the Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking on the global economy will force Netflix to tighten their belt, which is also reportedly one of the major reasons why expensive sci-fi series Altered Carbon was canned as well.

By churning out so many in-house movies and TV shows on an annual basis, a lot of them are bound to fall through the cracks, and if the projects in question don’t bring in the viewership figures to justify their existence, then there’s literally no point in keeping them going. Fans might not be happy about it, but Netflix aren’t about to sabotage their entire business model just because a vocal minority on Twitter got upset.

In fact, over the last few years, Netflix have canceled over 20 TV shows after their debut seasons, including some high-profile and costly endeavors, not to mention offerings from almost every genre including fantasy, drama, thriller, reality and comedy, and you can check out the full list below.

The Get Down

Gypsy

The Good Cop

Girlboss

Seven Seconds

Everything Sucks!

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

The Break with Michelle Wolf

All About the Washingtons

Chambers

Tuca & Bertie

No Good Nick

Daybreak

AJ & the Queen

Messiah

V-Wars

October Faction

Turn Up Charlie

Astronomy Club

Next in Fashion

The Society

I Am Not Okay with This

It might appear that Netflix have a bottomless pit of cash, but that certainly seems to not be the case, and the three shows they’ve canceled over the last few weeks could well just be the first of many as the executives start to get ruthless and cull anything that isn’t drawing in enough eyes.