Netflix Have Canceled Over 20 Shows After Just One Season
Netflix have been facing the wrath of their subscribers recently after canceling I Am Not Okay With This and The Society after just one season, despite originally renewing both for a second run. Fans instantly went online to criticize the streaming service for their decision and launch petitions to try and bring them back, but there’s no chance that the company will change their mind.
Having pledged to spend almost $20 billion on original content this year alone, the financial effects that the Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking on the global economy will force Netflix to tighten their belt, which is also reportedly one of the major reasons why expensive sci-fi series Altered Carbon was canned as well.
By churning out so many in-house movies and TV shows on an annual basis, a lot of them are bound to fall through the cracks, and if the projects in question don’t bring in the viewership figures to justify their existence, then there’s literally no point in keeping them going. Fans might not be happy about it, but Netflix aren’t about to sabotage their entire business model just because a vocal minority on Twitter got upset.
In fact, over the last few years, Netflix have canceled over 20 TV shows after their debut seasons, including some high-profile and costly endeavors, not to mention offerings from almost every genre including fantasy, drama, thriller, reality and comedy, and you can check out the full list below.
- The Get Down
- Gypsy
- The Good Cop
- Girlboss
- Seven Seconds
- Everything Sucks!
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
- All About the Washingtons
- Chambers
- Tuca & Bertie
- No Good Nick
- Daybreak
- AJ & the Queen
- Messiah
- V-Wars
- October Faction
- Turn Up Charlie
- Astronomy Club
- Next in Fashion
- The Society
- I Am Not Okay with This
It might appear that Netflix have a bottomless pit of cash, but that certainly seems to not be the case, and the three shows they’ve canceled over the last few weeks could well just be the first of many as the executives start to get ruthless and cull anything that isn’t drawing in enough eyes.
