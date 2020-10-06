Netflix Cancels Another Original Show After One Season

Netflix might be enjoying one of their best years ever in terms of original content, with countless movies and TV shows receiving widespread enthusiasm from critics and subscribers alike, but the world’s biggest streaming service has also been wielding the axe with increasing regularity. Having pledged to spend $20 billion on in-house productions this year alone, the company have shown that they’re not immune to the financial implications of the Coronavirus pandemic by canceling a much higher number of small screen exclusives than usual.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Anne with an E, Altered Carbon, The Big Show Show, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, V Wars and October Faction to name just a small few have all been canned in the last few months alone, generating plenty of backlash and no shortage of petitions in the process, and you can now add Teenage Bounty Hunters to that list.

The teen comedy drama delivers exactly what the title promises, following the two leads as they get involved in the bounty hunting business to pay for damages to their father’s truck, dealing with the typical trials and tribulations of being a teenager while keeping their new vocation a secret from their parents. The show was the subject of solid reviews, and it currently holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% and an even higher user average of 94%, but unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to save it.

Clearly, the viewing figures just weren’t there to make a second season worth Netflix‘s while, and less than eight weeks after the first ten episodes arrived, Teenage Bounty Hunters has already been thrown onto the scrapheap, although a petition to revive it will surely be just around the corner.