Netflix Casts New Female Lead For Bridgerton Season 2

With Simon and Daphne’s story complete, Netflix’s smash hit period romantic drama Bridgerton is moving on to explore the love life of another one of the Bridgerton siblings. As confirmed when the series was renewed for a second season last month, next time, Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony – the eldest son of the clan – will be on the hunt for his Viscountess. And now we know who’ll play her.

As per Deadline, Netflix has cast Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as Anthony’s love interest in season 2, with the actress set to portray Kate Sharma, and here’s how the character is described: “Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) very much included.” Kate is inspired by Kate Sheffield, Anthony’s bride in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn’s eight-part novel series.

For the show, the character was reimagined by creator Chris Van Dusen and EP Shonda Rhimes as being of Indian descent to continue the acclaimed diversity of the first season, which broke the period drama mold by featuring many major black roles. Not least Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who – alongside his onscreen wife Phoebe Dynevor – has been launched to superstardom.

The premise of season 2 was teased at the end of the finale, which saw a heartbroken Anthony – fresh from his break up with opera singer Siena – decide to find himself a bride to uphold his family’s honor but vowing not to let love complicate matters. No doubt he won’t be able to stick to this plan when he meets Ashley’s Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton is due to start shooting in the UK this spring and while it’s too early to guess when season 2 will hit Netflix, you can bet the streamer is hoping the wait makes it an even bigger deal than the record-breaking first run once it finally arrives.