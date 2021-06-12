Netflix And CD Projekt Red Teaming Up For WitcherCon Event Next Month

Netflix are obviously betting big on The Witcher being one of the platform’s marquee properties for the foreseeable future, with a slew of new content in the works.

The second run of adventures for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be arriving before the end of 2021, hoping to emulate the success of the first season, which became the streamer’s most-watched original series ever. On top of that, animated feature film Nightmare of the Wolf is coming later this year and will tell the story of Vesemir’s early days, while prequel Blood Origin is currently in production.

If that still wasn’t enough, Netflix are now teaming up with game developers CD Projekt Red for the first ever virtual fan event WitcherCon, which is happening next month on July 9th. The two parties teased a major announcement on Twitter before the big reveal was made, and it sounds like it’ll be appointment viewing for fans of both the TV show and console franchise.

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

There are going to be interactive panels featuring some key creative players from both the episodic and video game side of things, exclusive behind the scenes news, interviews and reveals, in-depth looks at the development and creation of the entire Witcher mythos including a peek at upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, new comic books and season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit show.

The first brief teaser for the next run dropped yesterday, so it would be safe to assume that WitcherCon could herald the debut of the first full-length trailer and possibly even an official premiere date, while there’s also every chance that CD Projekt Red may be announcing the next main title in The Witcher series, something fans have been speculating on and hoping for ever since Wild Hunt was released in 2015.