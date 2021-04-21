The Witcher Season 2 Will Premiere Before The End Of 2021

Having become Netflix’s most-watched original series ever thanks to drawing in 76 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available following its addition to the library in December 2019, The Witcher is suffering from ‘difficult second album’ syndrome, at least in terms of season 2’s torturous production.

Filming finally wrapped on the second run of episodes at the beginning of this month, well over a year after cameras had started rolling. In between the beginning and end of the schedule there were numerous shutdowns as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, while star Henry Cavill also suffered an injury that kept him out of action for a while.

The Witcher Season 2 Photos Show Us Jaskier's New Look 1 of 12

The good news is that post-production is currently in full swing, and Netflix have announced that Geralt of Rivia will be returning to our screens before the end of the year. The company revealed that some serious heavy hitters will be added to the platform during the fourth quarter of 2021 including season 2 of The Witcher, season 3 of psychological thriller You, the fourth run of martial arts sequel series Cobra Kai, Chris Hemsworth’s sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead and mega budget action blockbuster Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The Witcher‘s first run debuted on December 20th, so it would be safe to assume the next outing for the titular monster hunter will arrive round about the same time. Prequel series Blood Origin is also set to kick off shooting this summer having been delayed, so after a few minor setbacks, the shared fantasy universe is now getting into the groove, with Netflix reportedly planning to alternate between the main show and spinoff on an annual basis.