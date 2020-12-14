Filming Continues On The Witcher Season 2 Despite Henry Cavill Injury

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit show The Witcher has encountered yet another production roadblock.

As reported by The Sun yesterday, Henry Cavill, who plays central character Geralt of Rivia in the series, sustained a leg injury while traversing an assault course at Arborfield Studios near London, necessitating a brief period of respite to facilitate his recovery. While the accident isn’t believed to be anything other than a minor muscle sprain, the actor is nonetheless out of action for the foreseeable future, unfortunate circumstances that many have presumed will lead to further delays.

Thankfully, however, while this means that scenes in which he’s intended to appear will need to be reconsidered, Deadline reports that filming is still set to continue without the star, a decision no doubt influenced by the fact that a third suspension simply isn’t feasible if season 2 is to meet its projected 2021 release window.

Actor Kristofer Hivju, who famously played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s Game of Thrones and takes on the role of Nivellen in The Witcher, caused the initial postponement back in March when he tested positive for COVID-19, a hiatus that would ultimately extend to August due to governmental lockdown laws. Since then, of course, restrictions have been relaxed and various members of season 1’s cast have been spotted on location. To what extent this latest setback has thrown a spanner in the works remains to be seen, though we imagine it should have little impact in the grand scheme of things.

In related news, Netflix recently confirmed several fresh additions to The Witcher season 2’s cast, including a voice actor who originally appeared in CD Projekt RED’s video game series of the same name. See here for all the details.