The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Wild Hunt Voice Actor

With restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19 gradually beginning to be relaxed across the globe, on-location production for several highly anticipated shows has recommenced.

One big name on that list, of course, is The Witcher, which had briefly begun filming its second season prior to the pandemic’s spread. Star Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the hit series, confirmed several weeks ago that the follow-up to last year’s acclaimed debut was back on track, giving fans hope that a 2021 release was still possible. Indeed, the live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels is labelled by Netflix as making its return within the next 12 months and if what we’ve learned today is any indication, it looks like season 2’s cast will be considerably larger than the last run’s.

According to Redanian Intelligence – who’ve proven to be a reliable source of information in the past – five further actors have signed on to portray various parts when we return to The Continent, one of which will no doubt be familiar to players of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Alastair Parker, who lent his voice to the character Cleaver in the aforementioned title, is said to be stepping into an unknown role, though many believe his distinctive appearance and age are a perfect fit for Sigismund Dijkstra, a Redanian spy and sporadic ally to Geralt (assuming the price is right). In addition to Parker, other names attached include Richard Cunningham (His Dark Materials, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Michele Moran (Into the Badlands, Flack), Krysten Coombs (Game of Thrones) and Niamh McCormack, all in unspecified parts.

It’s worth noting, as always, that all the above remains unofficial, though you can no doubt expect confirmation shortly if it proves true. In the meantime, for all the latest news regarding The Witcher season 2, head through here.