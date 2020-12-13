Henry Cavill Reportedly Injured While Filming The Witcher Season 2

Henry Cavill, the actor behind the titular protagonist in Netflix’s The Witcher, may have been injured while filming scenes for the upcoming second season at Arborfield Studios.

As you know, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew picked up filming on season 2 from August. And while the process has seemingly been smooth sailing thus far, with the producers even teasing us by sharing snippets from the next chapter in the story of Geralt, it seems that Netflix may have to reschedule once again.

The Toronto Sun has just reported that Cavill suffered a leg injury while he was on an “assault course.” The incident apparently wasn’t bad enough to call an ambulance, but the actor pulled up in the middle of shooting and seemed in pain. A close source has told the outlet, in fact, that the streaming juggernaut had to suspend production again since Cavill “can’t walk properly” in heavy armor. It’s still not clear if he hit something with his leg or just pulled a muscle.

The first season of Netflix’s new hit show had some of the best-choreographed action sequences throughout the genre, even better than those of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And considering the agile and nimble nature of the Witchers, thanks to the Trial of Glasses that turns them into superhuman beings, there’s bound to be dangerous stunts in the series as a whole.

After his experience working with Tom Cruise, it wouldn’t surprise us to hear that Cavill insists on doing his own stunts. Though in the case of The Witcher, the stoic monster-hunter has to engage some of the fiercest foes in the world of high fantasy, so it’s not exactly a walk in the park either. For now, let’s just hope that he swiftly and properly recovers from the injury.