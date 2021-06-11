Watch: First Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Spotlights Ciri

Believe it or not, The Witcher‘s debut on Netflix is fast approaching its second anniversary.

As has been true for much of the entertainment industry over the last 12 months or so, production on some of the most hotly-anticipated shows has either been forced to a complete standstill or carried out under vastly different conditions due to COVID-19, and it’s definitely the former camp in which this fantasy series reluctantly found itself in. Filming has since recommenced and wrapped, of course, and today marks the long-awaited release of footage for the upcoming continuation.

A live-action adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, The Witcher became a genuine overnight success when it premiered back in 2019, garnering huge attention not just for incredibly choreographed fight scenes but for pitch-perfect casting choices. Led by Henry Cavill in a terrific turn as Geralt of Rivia, supporting cast members Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, who play Ciri, Yennefer and Jaskier respectively, have immediately cemented themselves as rising stars for their collective commitment to each role.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the above preview doesn’t give too much away with regards to the plot, or anything else, really, previous set photo leaks have heavily alluded to several key events explored in the source material, not least the Wild Hunt’s arrival. A legion of dimension-traveling elves, the group’s leader, Eredin, makes no secret of his interest in Ciri, bringing him and his subordinates into direct conflict with Geralt.

Expect to witness all that and more make the jump from page to screen when The Witcher season 2 releases on Netflix in late 2021/early 2022.