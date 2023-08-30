Netflix hands a hit reboot a brand new season after just 4 weeks, raising even more questions about the shows stuck in purgatory

Netflix has been playing its cards fairly close to the chest regarding renewals and cancellations ever since writers and actors simultaneously decided to strike, but the streaming service couldn’t resist letting the world know that The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for a third run of episodes.

It’s not exactly a shock when you consider the reboot has proven itself to be one of the biggest shows on the planet three times over after the wildly popular first season was followed by an even bigger viewership bonanza when the second batch was released in two separate blocks.

Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

However, it does raise even more questions about the multitude of episodic exclusives that remain stuck in purgatory awaiting to discover their fate, with Netflix having proven time and time again that there’s absolutely no rhyme or reason to how long it takes for a show to officially be guaranteed a stay of execution.

Based on the data, though, nobody’s going to begrudge Mickey Haller getting another case to crack. It’s not exactly what you’d call prestige drama, but The Lincoln Lawyer is perfect for easily bingeable entertainment that offers light and breezy thrills that don’t require you to think too hard about anything unfolding in front of your eyes.

It’s easily the biggest renewal or cancellation news to emerge from the company since the strikes began, but the burning question is which project will be next to make the headlines, and will it be for a positive or negative reason if and when it happens?