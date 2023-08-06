Netflix repeating its most irritating tactic pays huge dividends after the #1 show on the planet takes just 24 hours to reclaim its throne

It never gets any less irritating to discover Netflix has cleaved a season of television in twain when it doesn’t really have to, but it pains to say that the approach definitely works, with The Lincoln Lawyer merely the latest in an increasingly long line of episodic exclusives to have conquered the watch-list twice over as a result.

When the second run of episodes dropped a few weeks back, the returning legal thriller successfully argued the case for the defense by becoming the number one most-watched series on the planet. However, with Heartstopper‘s sophomore season premiering on the same day as Mickey Haller’s return, it looked as though The Lincoln Lawyer would fall short of the summit.

Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

While Heartstopper did indeed debut as the single biggest episodic hit on all of Netflix, it only held that distinction for 24 hours, with FlixPatrol revealing that The Lincoln Lawyer is back at the head of the pack after overtaking the acclaimed adaptation to re-establish itself as the top dog on the content library.

The “mid-season” cliffhanger was a moot point that book-ended the first and fifth episodes before being resolved within minutes of the sixth, but the creative team had to split it somewhere, right? Speaking of which, they don’t see the issue with parts 1 and part 2 becoming a regular fixture of the show’s complexion, and with plans for at least two more seasons it looks as if we’re technically going to get four more blasts of The Lincoln Lawyer – if not more – should future adventures follow suit.