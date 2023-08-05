One of Netflix’s best-reviewed originals of all-time rides a brand new wave of acclaim to #1 in 45 countries

Critical adulation and viewership success have never exactly been mutually exclusive on Netflix, as proven by the sheer number of terrible movies that manage to rack up hundreds of millions of hours watched, but both seasons of Heartstopper so far have displayed that it’s possible to have a viewership cake and it eat it, too.

Creator Alice Oseman’s adaptation of her own webcomic and graphic novel series is already established as one of the streaming service’s best-reviewed originals of all-time, with season 1’s percent 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes only dropping slightly to a still-mighty 97 percent for the latest batch of episodes that dropped this past Thursday.

Photo by Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Not only that, but subscribers can’t seem to get enough of Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship as Tara and Darcy deal with their own set of challenges, all while Tao and Elle try to figure out if being more than friends will ever be on the agenda. Per FlixPatrol, Heartsopper has unsurprisingly returned as the single most-watched episodic original on the entire content library.

As well as barreling straight onto the Top 10 in almost 90 countries worldwide, the sophomore season of the widely-adored and rave reviewed show has snagged number one in 45 of them. Will there be a season 3? Almost definitely unless leads Joe Locke and Kit Connor decide to jump ship, which can’t technically be ruled out given that they’ve already started making some moves to get their respective feet in the door over in Hollywood.