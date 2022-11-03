Everyone starring in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ and expected release date

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off to Marvel’s beloved 2021 series WandaVision will soon start production. As such, more details about the show are finally being revealed including a few new cast members.

Coven of Chaos will follow Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, who was introduced in WandaVision as the main antagonist. We meet her as a housewife named Agnes, but by the end of the show, it’s revealed she infiltrated Westview, the town Wanda was manipulating, and is actually a witch named Agatha. She’s been alive for hundreds of years, and belonged to the Salem Coven before decimating it in 1693, during the Salem witch trials.

Unlike its other inhabitants, Agatha was free from Wanda’s spell the whole time, and had been messing with her plans and studying her magic, eager to discover its source and steal it. Agatha recognized Wanda’s insane powers as Chaos Magic, which can manipulate, warp, and reconstruct the fabric of existence and reality, and can only be used by one mythical entity: the Scarlet Witch.

By the end of WandaVision, after an intense fight between Agatha and Wanda, Wanda absorbs all of Agatha’s magic, effectively becoming the Scarlet Witch, and traps her in Westview to live out her days as Agnes.

Agatha’s popularity led Marvel Studios to give her her own separate series, but it’s unclear whether it will continue from the events of WandaVision or take us back to her origin story as a part of the Salem Coven. It will most likely be both, as fans saw Wanda seemingly perish in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, possibly freeing Agatha from the spell the Scarlet Witch had put her under.

The show starts production on Dec. 5 in Atlanta, according to an industry listing, and a number of well-known faces have been recently confirmed to be joining the cast. Kathryn Hahn will, of course, be leading the story as Agatha, and has described the spin-off as “very delicious.”

Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones

Fellow WandaVision star Emma Caulfield confirmed her presence in Coven of Chaos a while back. She will be reprising her role as Westview resident, Dottie Jones, whose real identity outside of Wanda’s spell is Sarah Proctor. Her participation in the show likely indicates that a portion of the story will occur in present time.

Joe Locke

Heartstopper‘s rising star Joe Locke was announced as part of Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Nov. 1. His role was not disclosed, but in true Marvel fashion, fans have been running wild with theories, the most popular of which is that he’ll be playing a grown up version of Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, one of Wanda’s super-powered twins. Julian Hilliard, the actor who plays young Billy in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2, also pretty much confirmed this theory in a cheeky tweet.

Despite no direct correlation, this casting does make sense, seeing as Locke rose to fame playing gay teenager Charlie Spring on Netflix’s Heartstopper, and Wiccan is one of Marvel Comics’ most prolific gay characters. As a result, MCU fans have already started naming their perfect casting for the rule of Hulkling, Wiccan’s boyfriend in the comics. Locke’s Heartstopper on-screen beau Kit Connor seems to be first in line.

Aubrey Plaza

The most talked about casting of Coven of Chaos has been Parks and Rec alumna Aubrey Plaza. Her role is also undisclosed as of yet, so We Got This Covered took the time to explore some of the best options for the actress’s introduction in the MCU. Fans, of course, are mostly hoping she will play a sexy evil witch, which Plaza would absolutely knock out of the park.

Plaza and Hahn have shared the screen before on Parks and Rec and have remained friends since.

Considering her fan-favorite status, everyone is still hoping Elizabeth Olsen will at least make a cameo in Coven of Chaos. The Scarlet Witch actress has previously remarked that she “would love to pop up,” and never leave Kathryn Hahn’s side again.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos release window

Although production for the show is starting soon, the official release date is still uknown. Coven of Chaos is part of Phase Five of the MCU, and is written by WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer.

In July, during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be arriving to Disney Plus sometime during Winter of 2023.