5 roles that Aubrey Plaza could play in the MCU

Aubrey Plaza has become the latest high-profile name to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following in the footsteps of fellow Parks and Rec alum Kathryn Hahn. Set to star in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, very little is truly known around the role Plaza will play.

With context clues of the series involving witchcraft, magic shenanigans, potential multiverse implications, and Plaza being known for a dry sense of humor and gothic roles, here are our best picks for her in the MCU.

Talisman

Image: Marvel Comics

Marvel’s lack of Canadian inclusion could be addressed in Coven of Chaos if Plaza is chosen to play Talisman. One of the traditional members of the Canadian superhero group Alpha Flight, Talisman is imbued with power magical abilities from a mystical skull found in an archaeology dig. Often seen as a superhero, it would go against the reports of Plaza playing an antagonist.

Magik

Image: Marvel Comics

Illyana Rasputin’s alter ego of Magik feels like an interesting potential character for the MCU to introduce, with the character a traditional member of the New Mutants. The leader of the demonic underworld of Limbo, she’s an adept sorcerer who has trained under both Professor X for her mutant teleportation abilities, and with Doctor Strange. Choosing Magik would feel like another strong way to usher in the era of mutants into the universe, especially with the character versatile in groups she’s joined.

Anya Taylor-Joy played Magik in the ill-fated The New Mutants movie, but considering the film’s lack of success, you can’t imagine it’ll cause headaches for mainstream audiences.

Umar

Image: Marvel Comics

Traditionally a foe of Doctor Strange, Umar is the twin sister of Dormammu, the ruler of the dark dimension. Marvel has reintroduced the dark dimension as of the post-credits sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so reminding audiences again of its cast of characters could be ideal. Umar would perhaps be too big a character to introduce in Coven of Chaos, but feels like a role Plaza could nail.

Zhered-Na

Image: Marvel Comics

Having one of the best names you’ll ever read isn’t their only superpower, with this ancient Atlantian sorceress one of the most powerful beings from the pre-cataclysmic era of history. Given the introduction of Talocan (MCU’s version of Atlantis) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this could make for an interesting expansion of the lore. In comics, Zhered-Ma is killed by the demon D’Spayre (yes, like “despair”.)

Satana

Image: Marvel Comics

Continuing in the great tradition of Marvel’s mystical characters having ridiculous names, we have Satana. The Queen of Hell is such a lofty title, it may be a bit too much for a Disney Plus series but feels like the type of character Aubrey Plaza would seek to play. Arguably her greatest moments in the comics is usurping the body of musician Jim Morrison and using it as an attraction to visit Hell. Tourism is a serious business. Given how comedic she’s been used since the 2010s, it could be the best pick.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos does not currently have a release window confirmed.