Elizabeth Olsen admits she wants in on an upcoming MCU series

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s love of a fake-out death, nobody was buying it for a second that Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch had actually met her demise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with good reason.

After all, the star’s Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated turn in WandaVision had launched her from a longtime background player into one of the franchise’s most popular figures, and Kevin Feige recently came right out and basically admitted that we haven’t seen the last of Wanda Maximoff.

While we don’t know for sure when or where we’ll be seeing Olsen again, she did admit to Entertainment Tonight that she’d be thrilled to reunited with WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn for in-development Disney Plus series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

“I would love to pop up. I mean, I love Kathryn, I don’t want to leave her side ever… We’re like, ‘Gosh, we’ve just gotta do it again’.”

'WandaVision' concept art reveals unused Agatha Harkness costumes 1 of 5

Click to skip Concept #1 The first concept. Looks to be based on some sort of modern day Joan of Arc.

Concept #2 More warrior like, rather than the stereotypical 'witch' people think of.

Concept #3 MUCH more modern approach. Seems like she's just a regular woman living in 2022.

Concept #4 Very mystical and similar to Medusa in the hair design. Uses elements from old times, when she's originally from.

Click to zoom

The two supremely talented actors generated wonderful chemistry across WandaVision, regardless of whether they were friends or foes at the time, so this is one hypothetical casting call everyone would be able to fully get behind. Unfortunately, Olsen did admit that she’s not part of the show as things stand, but who’s to say a sneaky cameo appearance is out of the question?

Worst case scenario, a flashback or two could establish were Agatha is when we meet her again when Coven of Chaos kicks in, seeing as it was Scarlet Witch who took her down and left her in Westview after defeating her neighbor-turned-nemesis in the series finale.