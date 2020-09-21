Netflix Has Just Cancelled One Of Its Most Beloved Shows

It seems Netflix is really cutting back on its original output lately. At least, when it comes to TV series.

Over the summer, the streaming giant brought the axe down on a number of well-received and beloved shows, including Altered Carbon, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society and, of course, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among others. Yes, the past few months have seen the company cut a lot of fan favorites and now comes another blow.

Deadline is reporting today that The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will unfortunately not be receiving a second season. The fantasy epic is actually a reboot of a cult classic and without a doubt ranked as some of the genre’s finest output of recent years. At least, as far as the small screen goes. With an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 95% from audiences, it seemingly went over well with everyone. Except Netflix, that is.

Why, exactly, the company has decided not to bring the show back remains unclear, but in a statement released earlier today, here’s what executive producer Lisa Henson shared:

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

While it scored big with both critics and viewers, there’ve been reports that Age of Resistance will still considered a loss for Netflix, which could explain the cancellation. Though unconfirmed, THR claims that it was seen as an “expensive disappointment” by the company, one that didn’t bring in the numbers they thought it would and isn’t exactly something that’s easy to produce, either.

Executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach spoke earlier this year about where the difficulties stem from, saying:

“This is not a show where you have a franchise that you can say, ‘Okay, we’ll hire a bunch of new writers to look at the first season.’ This is a dynastic labor of artisanal love. To get it right, you need everybody. You need the Hensons, you need the Frouds. You need a certain amount of commitment financially and in terms of time. And it’s hard to get right. Out of everything that I’ve worked on, this would be probably the hardest one to get right. And the conditions have to come together for it to be exactly what it needs to be.”

So, it would seem that even despite the vast amounts of acclaim it found, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was too costly and difficult to make and unfortunately, Netflix has now decided to part ways with the show. And what a shame that is.