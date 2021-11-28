Netflix is adding 51 movies/TV shows this week
With the first of December falling on a Wednesday, Netflix subscribers are guaranteed a midweek bonanza of new content when the streaming service reloads and refreshes its library as we head into the final month of 2021.
However, that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing worth adding to your watch-list between Monday and Sunday, because a cavalcade of high-profile titles are on their way to the platform, covering almost every imaginable genre in terms of both new and pre-existing content.
In total, there’s over a half century of new titles heading your way over the next seven days, and you can check out the entire list below.
Released November 29
- 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released November 30
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Coming Home in the Dark
- More the Merrier *NETFLIX FILM
- The Summit of the Gods *NETFLIX FILM
Released December 1
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN *NETFLIX ANIME
- Kayko and Kokosh *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Lost in Space: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES
- The Power of the Dog *NETFLIX FILM
- Are You The One: Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Ink Master: Season 3
- Ink Master: Season 4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think Like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released December 2
- The Alpinist
- Coyotes *NETFLIX SERIES
- Single All The Way *NETFLIX FILM
- The Whole Truth *NETFLIX FILM
Released December 3
- Cobalt Blue *NETFLIX FILM
- Coming Out Colton *NETFLIX SERIES
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
- Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES
- Mixtape *NETFLIX FILM
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released December 5
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
The third and final season of Lost in Space draws the expansive sci-fi series to a close, while the final chapter of Money Heist also brings an end to one of Netflix’s most popular in-house shows ever.
Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog comes bearing plenty of awards season buzz, and that’s without even mentioning acclaimed legacy content that includes Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report, swashbuckling blockbuster The Mask of Zorro, hard-hitting war drama We Were Soldiers and so much more.