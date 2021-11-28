Netflix is adding 51 movies/TV shows this week

With the first of December falling on a Wednesday, Netflix subscribers are guaranteed a midweek bonanza of new content when the streaming service reloads and refreshes its library as we head into the final month of 2021.

However, that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing worth adding to your watch-list between Monday and Sunday, because a cavalcade of high-profile titles are on their way to the platform, covering almost every imaginable genre in terms of both new and pre-existing content.

In total, there’s over a half century of new titles heading your way over the next seven days, and you can check out the entire list below.

Released November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist *NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories *NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical *NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier *NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods *NETFLIX FILM

Released December 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN *NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh *NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog *NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Released December 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes *NETFLIX SERIES

Single All The Way *NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth *NETFLIX FILM

Released December 3

Cobalt Blue *NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton *NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape *NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released December 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

The third and final season of Lost in Space draws the expansive sci-fi series to a close, while the final chapter of Money Heist also brings an end to one of Netflix’s most popular in-house shows ever.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog comes bearing plenty of awards season buzz, and that’s without even mentioning acclaimed legacy content that includes Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report, swashbuckling blockbuster The Mask of Zorro, hard-hitting war drama We Were Soldiers and so much more.