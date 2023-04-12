Netflix is chasing an Emmy with its latest chaos-inducing hit ‘Beef’ but there’s a catch

Netflix’s and A24’s newest series, Beef may have captured the hearts of fans and critics, but it may be a challenge for the Emmys. Despite the show being categorized as a comedy, it seems like the show’s creative team has eyes for the show to win in a different category.

Variety reported that Beef may be pushed for consideration for a “limited or anthology series” award at the Emmys rather than any of the Comedy categories. It’s currently unknown why the Netflix show isn’t being pushed for the Comedy awards, however, it was confirmed that Beef was commissioned to be an anthology series for the streaming platform.

The push for Beef‘s win in the “limited or anthology” award category doesn’t mean that a second season is off the table. Other shows like HBO’s The White Lotus won multiple awards in the aforementioned category before a second season was announced. By the time season two was released, the show was deemed ineligible for the “limited or anthology” category due to Jennifer Coolidge’s character’s return. Due to this, the show will be pushing for the Drama category.

Beef is a series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong and it’s about two people who get involved in a road rage incident that slowly consumes the two parties. The show received a high rating of 99 percent from critics and 92 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its streaming debut, the show currently is placed third on Netflix’s top 10 charts.

If you haven’t seen it yet, all of Beef’s 10 episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix.