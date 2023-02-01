Netflix is here to catch you up to speed with ‘Shadow And Bone’ ahead of season two

One of Netflix‘s biggest successes of 2021 has a sequel on the way, but we have slept since then, and Netflix knows it. The first season of Shadow and Bone, based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, was a huge hit on the streamer and was quickly rewarded with a confirmation that a second season would be on the way. But since some time has passed, Netflix has decided we all may need a bit of a refresh.

The adaptation combined two of Bardugo’s books to diversify the drama a little and also ensure that fans saw several of their favorite characters from the Grishaverse on their screens at once. By pushing together the storyline from Shadow and Bone as well as the characters from Six of Crows, fans of the novels got to follow the story of Alina Starkov as well as Kaz Brekker and his crows.

Though the adaptation follows the Shadow and Bone story more faithfully, they give the Six of Crows characters their own original storyline, with their background from the books still intact though. In the series, Alina discovers that she is a Grisha, a wielder of magic, but not just any Grisha, she is the prophesied Sun Summoner. Because of her unique and much sought-after abilities, Kaz and his gang are tasked with kidnapping her, though that means crossing the treacherous Shadow Fold that has torn the country of Ravka in two.

To remind us exactly what happened, now that the second season is close to dropping, Netflix have made this handy video that covers all the key points of the first season.

Need a refresh on what went down in Shadow and Bone S1? Let me enlighten you. ☀️ S2 drops March 16 pic.twitter.com/xLug0YzZS8 — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 31, 2023

The video covers establishing the world the audience is thrust into, the existence of the Fold, and Grisha as well as who are main protagonists are as well as reminding us that the antagonist showed his true colors, or lack thereof given that he is a Shadow Summoner, towards the end of the season.

It reminds us of the romance, the betrayal, the lessons learned, and the action that was had along the way, but it also serves to remind us where we left off, with the Shadow Summoner, Alexander Kirigan a.k.a the Black Heretic not dead as the protagonists assume, but very much alive and perhaps more dangerous than ever now that he has control over his dark creations. A teaser has been dropped already for fans thirsty for news.

Shadow and Bone season two will premiere on March 16, with a full trailer likely to drop any day now, so fans will be thrilled to see what is next for all these characters and what Kirigan plans to do with his newfound allies.