Netflix refuse to host Russian propaganda channels

Netflix has declined to air content from Russian propaganda channels, despite the streaming giant potentially being subjected to new Russian laws.

Netflix was recently categorized as “audiovisual services” by the Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, as the platform has more than 100,000 daily users in the country.

These new regulations require those in this category to broadcast content from Russian stations. These include NTV and Channel 1 – a state-broadcaster known to air Russian propaganda and has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the laws haven’t been enforced just yet, a Netflix spokesperson told Variety that the company will not be adding the channels to the service due to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” the spokesperson said.

Other social media services like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have also defied Russ as they mitigate the spread of misinformation and propaganda in their platform. The latter have even suspended ads on Russian state media channels.