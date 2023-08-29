Netflix renews an international sensation that keeps getting more and more popular for a landmark fifth season, but there’s a catch

The reputation that Netflix cancels everything before its time is oxymoronic in that it’s both entirely accurate and completely far-fetched at the same time, with Sintonia living proof of that after the series was renewed for a landmark fifth season.

As a result, the Brazilian crime drama rooted in the world of music that explores an alternative side of São Paulo’s capital through the eyes of protagonists Doni, Nando, and Rita has become the longest-running Netflix original to hail from the country, outstripping the four-season run of 3% as a result.

Image via Netflix

However, the downside is that it’s also going to be the last, which won’t be going down too well with subscribers given that Sintonia has only been growing more and more popular each time its latest batch of six episodes has been released, with Netflix’s own data underlining just how much the series has grown in terms of both recognition and viewership.

The first season only reached the Top 10 in two countries, but the second spent two weeks as part of the global Top 10 for non-English TV shows. The third achieved the same feat, whereas the fourth secured number one in its first week after racking up over 42 million hours watched and close to 6.5 million views in the space of its first few days of availability.

Clearly, there’s a lot of people out there who’d happily see Sintonia run for as long as humanly possible, but even though it’ll be back, the next outing marks its final stand as the first-ever Brazilian series hailing from Netflix to run for five whole seasons.