Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for Seasons 3 and 4

Fans are getting two more seasons’ worth of Emily in Paris, the Lilly Collins-starring Netflix comedy.

The streaming giant announced the show is getting picked up for third and fourth seasons, following the first two runs being massive hits on the platform, Deadline reports.

The Darren Star-created series was watched for over 117 million hours by fans last week alone — including the opening two chapters — according to the streaming platform’s viewership data website, Netflix Top 10.

In the week of Dec. 20-26, the first two seasons snagged 125 million hours in total, with Season 2 specifically claiming 107 million of those hours, which was also the week it first aired. In its premiere week, Emily in Paris‘s return was second only to The Witcher‘s second set of adventures, which garnered 168.million hours of views that frame.

The show’s first season was also the top comedy series on Netflix back in 2020, having been viewed by 58 million households in its first month.

Emily in Paris follows Collins’ titular Emily Cooper, a goal-oriented marketing executive from Chicago as she transitions to a new dream job in France and must navigate everything from complex work tasks, to love, to simply learning the language, culture, and city of Paris.

The show co-stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Kate Walsh in a recurring role.

Despite its success and even critical recognition, the show has proved polarizing with fans. It’s also had its fair share of controversies over what critics have called stereotypes about Europe.

Emily in Paris‘ first two seasons are available on Netflix now.