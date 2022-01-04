Why fans hate to love Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’

Ever since season one debuted on Netflix in late 2020, viewers have been confused on whether they should hate the show or love it, some even thinking that it’s best to just hate to love it. Yet regardless of where they sit, there is no way to ignore the fact that Emily in Paris is a sure-fire hit. Starring Lily Collins in the title role, the show explores Emily’s move to Paris in a mid-level marketing job, and following her move of course is love triangles, friendships, scenic locations, and dramatic outfits.

The show is colorful, to say the least, and even earned itself two Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design. However, no matter the ratings or the awards, fans are still polarized on how to receive the show, and most recently a fan took to Reddit asking the exact question many viewers find themselves asking.

So of course we had to collect some of the best responses.

It seems clear that many fans sit on the fence with Emily in Paris, but even so, they can’t dismiss the fact that it is a fun show to watch; the short 30-minute episodes are just enough to blow through on a night in.

Darren Star, the creator of Emily in Paris as well as Sex and The City, 90210, Younger, and And Just Like That, is no foreigner to the genre of comedy-romance. His latest creation has enjoyed huge success, as the first season of Emily in Paris garnered over 58-million viewers and HBO Max’s And Just Like That earned the title of the most viewed debut for the network.

There is no news pointing to the renewal of a third season of Emily in Paris, but after the cliffhanger of season 2, Star already has his plans set for season 3, hinting in an interview with TV Line that he was, “looking forward” to it.

Emily in Paris seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.