Season 2 of Netflix’s Emily In Paris is headed to the streaming platform in just a few short weeks, as announced in a recent trailer for the upcoming season.

Netflix dropped the trailer in the early hours of Nov. 18, just over a month before the season is set to arrive on the platform. In barely over 2 minutes, the trailer hints toward what fans can expect from the new season of the dramedy, starring Lily Collins as Emily.

The first season of the French-American series saw Emily upend her life to relocate to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Culture shock and typical 20-something struggles are rife within the charming premier season, which collected plenty of fans over the course of 10 episodes.

The trailer for season 2 promises plenty more of the charming, emotional story that drew viewers in when season 1 arrived on Netflix in 2020. Drama, sex, and boss-b*tch culture are seeping from the trailer, as Emily wends her way through the typical struggles of work, adulthood, and dating. The costume design is unique and show-stopping, and the new season seems poised to introduce a slew of new, exciting characters.

With tones of Sex and the City crossed with far more modern shows like The Bold Type, the trailer seems to be setting Emily in Paris up for a charming, funny, and struggle-ridden journey of self-discovery.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris will arrive on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021.