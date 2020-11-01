Netflix’s Most-Watched Show Of October Is Very Unexpected

October may have only ended yesterday, but we’re already sifting through the rubble of last month in an effort to determine the most popular shows on Netflix and the results have thrown up some interesting findings. While you’d have expected horror-related content to dominate the watch lists of subscribers around the world, the biggest series on the largest streaming service wasn’t scary at all, but rather a light and fluffy drama that was generally deemed as perfectly acceptable and nothing more by critics.

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor may have drawn in plenty of eyeballs, but the second run of the smash hit anthology series could only reach second place, with Emily in Paris taking the top spot. Lily Collins stars in the title role in the frothy effort from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, which follows a young American who travels to Paris for a job and juggles her career with new friendships and romance in a show that’s exactly as twee as the synopsis makes it sound.

Reviews have been very mixed, but Emily in Paris was clearly a huge hit with Netflix subscribers around the world, and finished miles ahead of the competition when the viewership metrics were taken into account.

The full list of October’s Top 10 most-watched shows is as follows:

Emily in Paris

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Ratched

Barbarians

To the Lake

100 días para enamorarnos

The Queen’s Gambit

Record of Youth

Lucifer

Friends

As you can see, the fantastic miniseries The Queen’s Gambit posted a very strong showing by managing to reach seventh position despite only being added to the library on October 23rd, while Friends is still hanging in there and continuing to prove that people just can’t get enough of the warm and fuzzy comfort viewing that the classic sitcom delivers.

But undoubtedly, the biggest surprise is Emily in Paris emerging as Netflix‘s most-watched show in October, when there were plenty of spooky and scary treats on the platform for viewers to dig into instead.